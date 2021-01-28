ISRO chief to inaugurate ground station in Coimbatore

ISRO chairman K Sivan is likely to inaugurate the ‘SriShakthiSat’ ground station at Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore on Thursday. The station will help monitor the satellite developed by the institute, which is set to be launched by the ISRO on February 28.

A release from the college Chairman S Thangavelu stated that it was the institute’s long-time dream to launch a satellite designed by its students and faculty members. A satellite communication lab was established in the college in 2010. Since then, all efforts were made to launch a home-grown satellite, the release added.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) paved the way for the collaboration of ISRO, private industries, and academia, the visionary triple helix model.