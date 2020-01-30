Israel’s UVision To Open India Plant To Build Loitering Munitions

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

UVision has announced a Joint Venture with Aditya Precitech to sell its Hero-120F medium-sized loitering munitions to Indian forces. UVision specialises in Loitering Munitions of all sizes/missions, has strengthened its presence in India for manufacture/marketing of these under the brand PALM (Precision Attack Loitering Munition) Hero Systems, it was said.

At Defexpo, the company will display the entire PALM HERO Series of Lethal Loitering Systems highlighting the high-precision PALM Hero-30/Long-Range PALM Hero-400EC and the recently launched PALM Hero-120 a modular, customisable loitering weapon system for a variety of missions.

Aditya Precitech provides electrical components and assemblies for defense, aerospace, and industrial sectors and is based in Hyderabad, Telangana.

