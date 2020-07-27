Islamic State tells Indian Muslims to “kill Kuffars”

While the world grapples with rapidly rising cases of the novel coronavirus, an Islamic State online publication ‘Voice of Hind’, in an attempt to further its anti-India propaganda, has been calling its supporters to use the pandemic as an opportunity to attack India by being Covid-19 carriers in the country.

India Today TV has accessed two editions of the ‘Voice of Hind’ magazine, an English-language magazine distributed online, which were issued during the lockdown in India. The 17-page “lockdown special” edition of a magazine encourages violence to “kill Kuffars”. It provokes its followers to be ready to take steps to “annihilate the disbelievers”. The cover page of the “lockdown edition” of the magazine, which features an image of the attendees of the Nizamuddin Markaz event and one from the Delhi riots, reads, “Believers stand tall its time for Kuffar to fall (sic)”.

As you turn the pages of the Islamic State magazine, you would stumble upon a list of tips on ways to “annihilate the disbelievers”.

“Keep yourselves armed at all times to never miss a chance to kill as many Kuffars as you can. Keep chains, ropes, and wires ready to choke them or beat them to death,” the Islamic State publication states, and, “any sharp object like glass will kill easily”.

“Tools like scissors and hammers can come in useful to kill the Kuffar,” it says.

Listed as the last point, “Spread Covid virus among as many Kuffar as possible to take them down easily and with less effort.”

The “lockdown edition” also names Maulana Saad and Jamaat while appreciating them for being super spreader of the coronavirus. It tells Muslims to revenge the arrests of some Jamia Millia Islamia students arrested in connection with the Delhi riots.

The magazine asks Muslims to be coronavirus carriers and spread it among the policemen deployed during the lockdown. Treat Covid-19 as arms against the disbelievers, it said.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had in January busted an Islamic State (IS) terror module in Delhi with the arrest of three terror suspects. Since then, the Indian agencies have launched a crackdown in Kerala and Karnataka. The agencies believe that the IS operates through telegram channels and social media.

The development has come as a report by the United Nations on terrorism warned that there are “significant numbers” of Islamic State terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka. It also noted that the al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent terror group, which reportedly has between 150 and 200 militants from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, is planning attacks in the region.

According to the report, “One member state reported that the ISIL Indian affiliate (Hind Wilayah), which was announced on May 10, 2019, has between 180 and 200 members”. It said that there are “significant numbers of ISIL operatives in Kerala and Karnataka states.”