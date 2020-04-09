Islamabad reacts to Indian media reports linking Pakistan with deadly Kabul attack

| By

SOURCE: Khaama Press News Agency

The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan reacted to Indian media reports which the ministry says is an officially-inspired attempt to link Pakistan with the deadly attack. “We reject the officially-inspired reports appearing in the Indian media seeking to link Pakistan with the terrorist attack on a Gurdawara in Kabul on 25 March 2020. This attempt is highly mischievous and condemnable,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement further added “As a country that has suffered the most from and has fought resolutely against the scourge of terrorism, including State-sponsored terrorism emanating from across the border, Pakistan firmly believes that such despicable terrorist acts have no political, religious or moral justification,” the statement added.

“As for the motivated reports in the Indian media, these are patently designed to malign Pakistan,” the statement said, adding that “India’s overall smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known. Seeking to implicate Pakistan in this terrorist attack is part of the desperate attempts India is making to divert attention from its own unacceptable actions and state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).”

This comes as a group of terrorists attacked the Sikh temple in Kabul city late last month, killing at least 27 people including an Indian national and wounding many others.

The offshoot of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, claimed responsibility for the attack.