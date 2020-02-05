ISIS operative Abu Musa attacks judge during hearing in Kolkata court

West Bengal’s lone ISIS member Mohammed Musiruddin alias Abu Musa, who was arrested in 2017 for his alleged role in the Burdwan blast, on Tuesday (February 4) attacked a Calcutta session court judge during a hearing. According to reports, Musa got furious during the hearing and hurled his shoe towards the judge Prasenjit Biswas. However, the shoe missed its target and instead hit a lawyer at the court. Musa, whp has been in the NIA custody, has been lodged in the Presidency Jail in Kolkata.

Following the incident, the NIA has filed a petition seeking his trial through video conferencing. Musa has a history of aggressive behaviour and has so far attacked several people inside the jail. In January this year, Musa attacked head warden Amal Karmakar with a PVC pipe that was fitted to the outlet of a basin inside cell no. 7. The on-duty head warder sustained severe injuries on his head and was rushed to the jail hospital for the treatment.

In another incident that took place in 2017, Musa had attacked a warden of Alipore central jail and slashed his throat with an iron nail.

Musa was arrested in 2016 after CID received a tip-off about his presence at the Burdwan station. He was travelling in the Howrah-Viswabharati Fast Passenger train at the time of the arrest. Police had also recovered a knife and a firearm from his possession.

During the interrogation, Musa admitted that he was planning to kill several people in Birbhum and confessed of being in touch with some of ISIS handlers since 2014.