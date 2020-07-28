ISI plotting terrorist attack in Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi on August 15: R&AW

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Pakistani spy agency ISI is planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on August 15, sources in Intelligence agencies revealed on Tuesday (July 28).

According to intelligence agency R&AW, the ISI was training Lashkar and Jaish terrorists in Afghanistan to launch the attack. The Pakistani agency had planned to send three to five groups of terrorists in Ayodhya for the attack. Indian intelligence agency revealed that Pakistan wants the terrorist group to carry out separate attacks and in such a way that it appears as an internal attack within India.

The intelligence agency has also found that the VVIPs will remain on the target of the terrorists so that the impact of this attack is felt at large. Meanwhile, the security system has been tightened to keep a check on the activities in Delhi, Ayodhya, and Kashmir.

On August 5, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Notably, this is also the same day when section 370 was removed from Kashmir in the year 2019.