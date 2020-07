ISI plans to enlist women as OGWs in Kashmir: Sources

| By

SOURCE: ABP LIVE

After Indian Army’s Operation All Out has effectively broken the back of terrorism and insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan may be planning to enlist women as its on ground workers (OGW). Sources have told ABP news that they have found documents that lays out ISI’s plan to enlist women OGW to carry out their sinister terror plots in the valley.