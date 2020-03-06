Iran’s Supreme Leader warns India of “isolation” from Islamic world if “massacre of Muslims” not checked

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday warned India of “isolation from the world of Islam” if it failed to stop the “massacre of Muslims,” in a stern warning apparently delivered in the context of the last week’s sectarian clashes in the National Capital that have left at least 53 persons dead.

“The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The government of India should confront extremist Hindus and their parties and stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam,” Iran’s Supreme leader said in a tweet.

The threat from the top Iranian leader comes days after Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif hit out at New Delhi over the “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims.”

“Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of ALL Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” Zarif said in a tweet.

The comments had evoked a sharp reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs, which termed the remarks as “unwarranted.”

At least 268 FIRs have been filed Delhi Police and close to a 1,000 persons arrested in the worst bout of violence in the National Capital since the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

According to a conservative estimate, close to 20,000 persons, mostly residents of Delhi’s north-east district, have been rendered homeless in the riots.