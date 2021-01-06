Investigation into Suratgarh MIG-21 crash starts; IAF experts to reach airbase

SOURCE: The Tribune

A court of inquiry has been ordered into Tuesday night’s MiG-21 crash in Suratgarh, 70 km from Sriganganagar, in Rajasthan. A team of experts from the Indian Air Force will reach Suratgarh airbase station on Wednesday to investigate the accident.

On Tuesday, a MiG-21 Bison fighter jet belonging to the IAF crashed near Suratgarh due to “technical malfunction”. During a training sortie, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction. “The pilot ejected safely, there was no loss of life”, said official sources.

People in Chak 28PBN village heard a loud noise about the fighter plane crashing. According to the information the aircraft was on a regular flight.

At around 8:30 pm, when the pilot was bringing the aircraft to land towards the airbase, a technical fault occurred. Pilot sensed a malfunction, and was able to eject himself.

According to police sources, the pilot had to eject about 3 acres from the boundary wall of the airbase station, while the fighter plane crashed with a loud explosion.

Sources revealed that the fire brigades were positioned near the runway, in order to, dose out the fire in the fighter aircraft. Senior officials reached the site immediately.

At around 8.45 pm, the Air Force informed Suratgarh City police station about the incident. Shortly after the mishap, two IAF choppers were seen flying over the town.