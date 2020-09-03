Internet companies have a responsibility to abide by Indian regulations: MEA on govt banning 118 Chinese apps

| By

SOURCE: Times Now Digital

A day after the Indian government banned 118 more mobile apps, including PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, WeChat Work and WeChat, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Internet companies operating in the country must abide by the rules and regulations put forth by the government of India.

The Centre had on Wednesday accused the apps of engaging in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country.

“India has one of the most open regimes for foreign direct investment in the world, This includes internet companies and digital technology companies. However, they have a responsibility to abide by rules and regulations issued by government of India,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

The move came amid rising border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh and around two months after the Centre banned 59 Chinese mobile applications.

Yesterday’s move has upset Beijing, with Gao Feng, the spokesperson of Chinese Commerce Ministry saying that India has abused national security by imposing “discriminate restrictions” on Chinese companies.

“We hope that the Indian side will work with the Chinese side to maintain hard-won bilateral cooperation and development so as to build an open and fair business environment for international investors and services providers including Chinese companies,” he was quoted by the Global Times as saying.

Elaborating on the de-escalation talks between India and China over the standoff along the Line of Actual Control, the MEA spokesperson said that New Delhi “strongly urges” Beijing to restore peace in border areas and commit to peaceful dialogue.

“The way ahead is military and diplomatic negotiations. We are firmly committed to resolving all issues through peaceful dialogue, and strongly urge China to sincerely engage with objective of expeditiously restoring peace in border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation,” Srivastava told media persons in New Delhi during the weekly virtual briefing.

Meanwhile, the MEA spokesperson also said that New Delhi will be hosting the Quadrilateral Group Ministerial meeting later this year.

“We look forward to holding Quadrilateral Group Ministerial meeting later this year. The details are being worked out,” he said.

It was also stated that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet his Russian counterpart during his visit to Moscow for the SCO meet to discuss bilateral defence issues. “Regarding the other meeting (with the Chinese counterpart), I have no information,” Srivastava clarified.

Additionally, he also said that India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and is taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav.