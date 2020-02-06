Internet being misused in Kashmir; terrorists in touch with Pakistan through VPN: J&K DGP

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Days after 2G mobile internet and data services were restored in Kashmir, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh disclosed that it was being misused by terrorists. Talking to ANI, the DGP said that terrorists were using VPN to establish contact with their handlers in Pakistan. Giving an example, the Jammu and Kashmir’s director general of police said that the truck driver involved in Bann toll plaza encounter on January 31 had clicked a photograph of the encounter and sent it to Pakistan as evidence that they had been intercepted.

Currently, anyone in Kashmir using a smartphone on a 2G network can access 300 “whitelisted” websites. However, if people wish to visit pages which are blacklisted then they can do so by using a VPN or virtual private network. Terrorists are using VPN to bypass the firewall to establish contact with Pakistan and keep their handlers informed about their movement and also to receive instructions from their side.

Internet restrictions were imposed in the Valley nearly six months ago following the revocation of Article 370 which ended the special status of J&K.

After the restoration of the service last month, VPN apps are in huge demand in the Valley and most of the people downloading it are youngsters who want to access social media sites which are blocked.

If the Islamic State (ISIS) is using Tor and Bitcoin to fund terrorism, terrorists in the Valley are using VPN, encrypted mobile communications and Voice on Internet Protocol (VoIP).

While interrogating Sameer Ahmed Dar, cousin of the February 2019 Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Dar, the security agencies found that he had successfully established links with Pakistan terror mastermind over WhatsApp by using VPN.

Dar was nabbed by the J&K Police while trying to escape from the Nagrota encounter site in which three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed.