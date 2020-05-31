Inside details of failed Pulwama attack: Pakistan suspected of utilizing services of JeM chief

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Failing to mobilize international opinion against India following the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan has no arrow left in its quiver, except the use of terror to destabilize peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Recent failed attempt to trigger a car bomb in Pulwama is seen as a step in that direction. The evidence available with security agencies on the ground once again points the needle of suspicion towards Pakistan for utilizing services of Jaish-e-Muhammad chief, Masood Azhar and his gang to bleed India.

Investigations expose the role of the Jaish module – comprising commanders from Pakistan – for orchestrating re-run of Pulwama bombing to inflict maximum casualty of security forces.

Who are the key Jaish players behind this failed attempt?

Security agencies have identified Jaish Commander, Muhammad Ismail Alvi alias Fauji Bhai – a close relative of Jaish chief Masood Azhar – as the mastermind behind this failed terror attack.

He along with other Jaish commanders, Waleed Bhai – also from Pakistan’s Multan – fabricated a car bomb that was to be triggered to target security installation or passing by security convoy in Pulwama.

But their nefarious design was thwarted by credible intel inputs that helped security force personnel intercept the explosive-laden vehicle at Naka point on Rajpura road and later same was detonated by bomb disposal squad (BDS).

The information available with the security agencies reveals that Alvi is also known as Lambu Bhai, because of tall height and has taken part in several recruitment rallies organized in past by Jaish leader Rauf Asghar – brother of Masood Azhar – in PoK.

It was in early 2019 that Alvi was pushed into the Indian side of Kashmir with clear cut instructions to carry out well-coordinated suicide attacks to give a fillip to terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

A few days later, Jaish infiltrated another commander, Waleed Bhai, along with a group of four other terrorists to assist Ismail in his terror mission. The duo is IED expert and for the last one year, they are operating in South Kashmir. Two weeks back, Waleed Bhai managed to flee from one of encounter site leaving behind Pika rifle.

As per the intel report, both Ismail and Waleed were sent to Kashmir with a mission to carry out fidayeen (suicide) attack on the same lines as that of the Pulwama attack which had killed 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

It has also been learnt that ISI officials, soon after infiltrating them into Kashmir, had held a meeting with the top brass of JeM, including commander Mufti Asghar Rauf, in Rawalpindi. Directions were given that the terrorists should wear Army outfits and not be concerned about possible civilian casualties in the attack.

This may be a direct fallout of Pakistan being anxious due to the peace that has prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked. The country has had a notorious habit of waging proxy wars in Jammu and Kashmir by using terrorist organizations, often providing covering fire by violating ceasefire across the Line of Control

What intel inputs led forces to thwart Jaish’s killer mission?

Ismail and his gang had first planned to carry out car bombing on February 14 – the first anniversary of Pulwama attack – but alertness of troops had led them to call off their deadly mission at the last moment.

A few weeks back, security agencies intercepted chatter between mentors sitting across and Jaish commanders operating in Kashmir. They were given a green signal to go ahead with their plans.

Intelligence inputs reveal that last week, the Jaish commanders, led by Ismail, a meeting had in one of their hideouts in Pulwama. During the meeting, they gave the final shape to their car bombing mission. Adil Hafiz, who was indoctrinated and brainwashed to be suicide bomber was tasked to drive car bomb to its target.

Role of Jaish commander Ashiq Nengroo under scanner

There are inputs that Jaish Commander, Ashiq Nengroo, who is presently in Pakistan also was in touch Alvi and gang. Two years back, Nengroo of Kakapora, Pulwama went off the radar of security agencies after the Jhajjar Kotli incident, in which he and his associates were transporting three Pakistani terrorists to the Kashmir Valley.

His name shot into prominence when the police intercepted a truck at Lakhanpur carrying large quantities of arms and ammunition. There are reports that the wife of Nengroo has also managed to exfiltrate to Pakistan.

Nengroo has got good network of over ground workers in South Kashmir. He is believed to have provided logistic support to Pakistani Jaish cadre to keep intact eco system of terror and help them in their suicidal mission aimed to spill blood on streets of Kashmir valley.

WHY CAR BOMBING PLANNED NOW?

After lying low for several months, once again Pakistan has turned on terror tap against India. Following factors are believed to be reason behind same:

To avenge killing of Reyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul commander, who was recently eliminated by security forces.

By carrying out attacks of such high magnitude, Pakistan is trying to boost sagging morale of terror outfits in Kashmir valley. Intelligence -led counter terrorism operations has broken back bone of many terror outfits. Many a top brains of Hizbul, Lashkar and Jaish been eliminated. As per data available with security, of 144 fatalities in J&K this year, 104 are terrorists, 31 are security force personnel and nine civilians.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to effectively deal with killer Corona crisis. For which he had to face lot of criticism back home. Often during TV debates he is being compared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is leading from front to flatten Corona curve. By carrying out such attacks Pakistan is trying divert attention from problems back home and also send a message loud and clear that his proxies are around.

Recent mobilization of Chinese troops in eastern sector Ladakh to have emboldened them to great extent. They feel this is right to plan terror attacks in Kashmir, while focus of troops in Ladakh sector.

Pakistan is trying to take advantage of covid crisis to turn on terror tap against India.

Pakistan feels emboldened by its role in the US Taliban peace process.