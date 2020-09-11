INS Udaygiri: MDL starts work on 3rd Project 17A (Nilgiri class) stealth frigate

RAUNAK KUNDE

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on Thursday touched a key milestone in its Project 17A, with the laying of the keel of its third of four Advanced Stealth Frigates which has been awarded to the MDL by the Indian Navy. Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) is in charge of the 3 Advanced Stealth Frigates under Project 17A and the laying of the keel of the second frigate INS Vindhyagiri happened earlier this year.

Construction of P17A ships differs in the very concept of frontline warship building by way of adoption of modern technology of ‘Integrated Construction (IC) methodology’, where the blocks are pre-outfitted with pipes, etc, to reduce the build period of warships. P17A warships are follow-on warships of the Shivalik class stealth frigates. Four of the frigates will be constructed by Mazagon Dock Ltd in Mumbai and three by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers in Kolkata.

INS Nilgiri lead ship in the class will be launched in 2022 and will be inducted in 2023 in the Indian Navy and the next two ships in 2024 and 2025, respectively. P17A frigates are state-of-the-art Guided Missile Frigates. Each of these ships is 149-meter-long, with a displacement of approximately 6670 T and a speed of 28 knots.

