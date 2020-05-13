INS Kesari Reaches Maldives, Hands Over 580 Tonnes of Food Provisions

| By

SOURCE: PTI

The Indian Navy said its ship INS Kesari reached Male on Tuesday with 580 tonnes of food provisions for Maldives as part of Mission Sagar that began amid the coronavirus pandemic.”In view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and social distancing norms, an online handing over ceremony (for the food cargo) was held on May 12, 2020,” the Navy said in its press release.The ceremony was attended by Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi and High Commissioner of India to Maldives Sunjay Sudhir.

Mission Sagar follows closely on the heels of Operation Samudra Setu, which is aimed at repatriation of Indian citizens from overseas.

“The government of India is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries and towards this INS Kesari was carrying 580 tonnes of food provisions for people of Maldives,” the Navy stated.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country till now.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.