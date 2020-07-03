Indra Receives Contract to Supply Navigational Aids for 37 Indian Military Airfields

SOURCE: DefPost

Spanish defense systems company, Indra has been awarded a contract for the supply of navigational aids to 37 of Indian military airfields. The contract is part of the ongoing Modernization of Air Field Infrastructure (MAFI) project by the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD). The systems will be supplied through the Indian company Tata Power SED which was awarded the INR 1,200 crore (~USD 159 million) MAFI contract.

The 37 military airfields belong to the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The modernization of India’s airfields started in 2011 with Indra supplying navigational aids to IAF’s 30 airfields under the MAFI Phase-I program. According to Indian MoD, the airfields modernized under MAFI Phase-I have been of immense benefit to both military and civil users.

With the new contract, Indra will deliver an additional 24 instrument landing systems (ILS) and 29 Doppler Very High Frequency (VHF) Omni Range (DVOR) guidance systems during a project period of three years. The company has also supplied navigational aids to most of the country’s civil airports, making Indra a major contributor to flight safety for air traffic in India.

The instrument landing system (ILS) guides aircraft safely to the runway by transmitting ground-based radio signals. The DVOR system supports air navigation by providing pilots with the exact location of the aircraft relative to a position on the ground.

Indra’s Normarc landing and guidance systems are known to be the most reliable systems in the market, having ensured safe landings for several hundred millions flights at 1400 airports worldwide.

Indra is the leading Air Traffic Management supplier in India. With The Airports Authority of India (AAI) it has implemented its air traffic control system in four of the main control centers of the country and 38 airport. Indra has also deployed a network of radars that cover 80% of India Airspace and implemented nearly a 100 landing systems in different airports in the last decade.