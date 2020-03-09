Indonesian hardliners protest against Delhi riots at Indian Embassy and Consulate

| By

SOURCE: ET

Hardliners and radical groups, including the pro-ISIS elements, protested against Indian Embassy in Jakarta and Indian consulate in Medan in Indonesia against the recent Delhi communal clashes, which claimed more than 50 lives.Indian national flags were burnt after Friday prayers as they demanded a dialogue with ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat. A crowd of about 2,000, some of whom were waiving ISIS flags in front of the embassy, also threatened protests against a leading Indian-origin business magnate of Indonesia, ET has learnt.

According to an official, the Indonesian foreign ministry took a swift action and extended all support to the Indian Embassy in Jakarta. While the role of Pakistan was being suspected, experts on Indonesia expressed concern over the nature of groups involved in the protests.

Rawat condemned the burning of the flag by a group comprising Islamic Defenders Front, the Fatwa Guards Nat i o n a l Movement and the 212 Alumni Brotherhood. He refused to engage with the radicals following their move to burn the Indian flag.

Rawat told local journalists that the threat by the radical groups was not in accordance with the values of Indonesia. “This extremist groups’ ideas spread fear so that people are afraid and panic. If we are afraid and panic, they win. We will not respond to threats,” he said. Hardliners have also launched protests nearer home in Bangladesh and Afghanistan against the Delhi riots.

SE Asia’s biggest nation Indonesia is known for its syncretic culture. Experts on Indonesia – whose ties with India have witnessed a transformation over the past few years – expressed concern over the nature and orientation of groups involved in the protests. The composition of protestors does not represent ethos and culture of Indonesia which is known for its syncretic philosophy, explained an Indonesia expert who did not wish to be quoted.

PA 212 comprising hardliners is demanding that the Indian government rescind amendments to the country’s citizenship law. Persaudaraan Alumni 212 or PA 212 is an umbrella group of radical organisations comprising groups like Islamic Defenders Front (FPI). These groups have a history of opposing mainstream politicians and launching movements in Jakarta.

Over the past few years Indonesia has emerged as a key maritime security partner for Delhi in the Indian Ocean Region and a pillar in its Indo-Pacific vision. The counter-terror and defence partnership have also gained in momentum. Indonesia is often considered part of India’s extended neighbourhood.