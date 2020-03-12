Indonesia-based NGO linked to Hafiz Saeed funded Delhi riots: Report

SOURCE: INDIA TV

An Indonesian-based NGO linked to Hafiz Saeed funded for Delhi violence, according to media reports. It is said that the Indonesian NGO A.C.T tried to send Rs. 25 lakh to fund the rioters through a Delhi based organisation. The reports also revealed that A.C.T is highly radicalised, it is a Muslim organisation, it provides money in the name of assistance to many Muslim countries.

This NGO is also said to be involved in riots in Bangladesh. They have also set up Rohingya’s camp in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh. On February 23 and the next two days, several parts of northeast Delhi had witnessed large scale violence for following clashes between pro- and anti-CAA groups.

The Delhi Police has filed over 700 cases and nabbed nearly 2,400 people in connection with the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi. In total, 2,387 people have been either detained or arrested in relation to the violence that broke out last month in northeast Delhi.

According to police, out of the 702 cases filed, 49 have been registered under the Arms Act. They also said 283 meetings have been held with the Aman Committees in violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi.