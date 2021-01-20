Indo-French air exercise at Jodhpur from today

Tribune News Service

The Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force (Armée de l’Air et de l’Espace) will conduct a bilateral drill — ‘Desert Knight-21’ — at the Jodhpur Air Force Station from January 20 to 24.

The French side will participate with Rafale fighter aircraft, Airbus A-330 multi-role tanker transport, A-400M tactical transport aircraft and over 175 personnel. The Indian Air Force aircraft participating in the exercise will include Mirage 2000, Su-30MKI, Rafale, IL-78 flight refuelling aircraft and airborne early warning and control aircraft.