Indo-Bangla joint military exercise from February 3 in Meghalaya

SOURCE: PTI

The Indian Army and its Bangladesh counterpart will hold a two-week-long joint military exercise in Meghalaya from February 3, a Defence official said here.The exercise, termed ‘Sampriti-IX’, to be held at Umroi till February 16, will stress particularly on counter-terrorist operations, the official said.

The exercise is part of the ongoing Indo-Bangladesh defence cooperation.This will be the ninth edition of the joint endeavour hosted alternately between the two countries.During the joint exercise, a command post exercise (CPX) and a field training exercise (FTX) will be conducted, the official said.

For the CPX and the FTX, a scenario where both countries are working together in a counter-terrorism environment will be simulated under the UN Charter.The FTX curriculum is progressively planned where the participants will get familiar with each others organisational structure and tactical drills.

Subsequently, a joint tactical exercise will be conducted during which battle drills of both the armies will be practised. The training will culminate with a final validation exercise in which troops of both armies will jointly practice a counter-terrorist operation in a controlled and simulated environment, the official said.

In addition to understanding each other at a tactical level, greater cultural understanding will be emphasized to strengthen military trust and cooperation between the two nations, the official added.