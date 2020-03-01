India’s technology demonstration vessel receives new radar as it nears completion

SOURCE: Jane’s Navy International

A technology demonstration vessel (TDV) being built for India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has been fitted with a housing for a new type of dual-panel long-range radar system. There is limited publicly available information on the radar, but details on the sensor, known as the Long-Range Multi-Function Radar (LRMFR), emerged in 2016.

Indian sources have described the radar as an active phased array radar with a range in excess of 500 km. Like the Elta MF-STAR, it features octagonal faceplates that are approximately 5.5–6 m in diameter.

The TDV project was contracted on 11 August 2015 with a value of INR3.65 billion (USD50.2 million), and this was subsequently increased to INR3.9 billion as the scope of work expanded.