India’s SSS Defence shows off its 7.62×51 mm Sniper Rifle in trial Video

India’s first Private sector company SSS Defence which has developed 7.62×51 mm Sniper Rifle called ” Viper” recently put a video of the gun while it was under trial showcasing its super smooth short action.

7.62×51 mm Sniper Rifle for distances greater than 1,000 metres and can be used with the barrel length options range from 20 inches to 24 inches and have ergonomically designed for the Indian soldiers by taking into consideration the height, arm length & finger length, etc.