India’s Para (Special Forces) to get new Assault Rifles from the United States for Jungle Warfare

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Indian Army has placed orders for 1000+ for FN SCAR-H STD 7.62x51mm NATO/.308 Win caliber assault rifle from Belgian firearms company FN Herstal which has a manufacturing unit in the United States for Para (Special Forces) under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program with the US administration. FN SCAR-H assault rifle was developed by FN Herstal for United States Special Operations Command and is known as Special forces go to assault rifle which is very effective against in Jungle War conditions.

FN SCAR-H can fire all types of 7.62mm ammunition and are made of special polymers and aluminum which makes the guns incredibly light with features like foldable buttstock and can be equipped with the FN40GL 40mm grenade launcher.

KEY BENEFITS

Compact and accurate

Various barrel lengths available

Comes standard with a foldable, adjustable buttstock (concave butt plate) allowing 2-position cheek rest height adjustment and 6-position length adjustment

Additional buttstock configurations available: Foldable, adjustable buttstock (convex butt plate) Fixed, adjustable buttstock (concave butt plate) Foldable, adjustable offset buttstock for use with helmet visor Telescopic buttstock

Receiver with MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny type side rails and rail covers or KeyMod receiver

Long one-piece top MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny type rail

Lower MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny type rail with rail cover

Flip-up mechanical sights

High parts commonality and similar operator and armorer training throughout the FN SCAR® family resulting in minimized training time and maintenance costs

The additional RFID tag or FN Smartcore® shot counter for improved small arms management available

A wide range of accessories and cartridges available

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copyright strikes