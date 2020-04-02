India’s NIA to launch its first investigation in a foreign soil after Kabul attack

SOURCE: Khaama Press

The National Investigation Agency of India (NIA) has filed a case to investigate the deadly attack on Sikh in Kabul city, it has been reported. In a bid to launch its first investigation regarding a terror attack on foreign soil, the NIA registered its case under criminal conspiracy and terror charges, according to Hindustan Times.

An NIA official, who didn’t wish to be named, told The Hindustan Times “We will first seek all the documents from Afghanistan authorities through official channels to see what kind of evidence they have collected so far. A team will later visit Kabul”. According to Hindustan Times, the Narendra Modi government last year amended the NIA Act, empowering the agency to investigate terror activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad apart from cyber crimes and human trafficking.

The amended law came into force on August 2, 2019, the paper added. This comes as a group of terrorists attacked the Sikh temple in Kabul city last week, killing at least 27 people including an Indian national and wounding many others.

The offshoot of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, claimed responsibility for the attack.