India’s missile defence system to affect balance of power in region: Pakistan

| By

SOURCE: GEO TV

Pakistan spoke out against India’s S-400 ballistic missile defence system on Thursday, saying that it will affect “balance of power” in the region. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said during her weekly press briefing that Islamabad had always expressed concern over the induction of the S-400 Air Defense system.

Answering a question about India’s missile defence system, she said it will harm stability in the region as it will lead to an unnecessary arms race in the region. She said Pakistan has proposed a discussion on a strategic restraint regime for South Asia which includes the proposal to avoid the induction of weapons that will contribute towards destabilisation in the region.

Renewed arms race

Last year, Pakistan had shared concerns that the S-400 missile defence system would lead to an arms race in the region. “The Indian purchase of S-400 missile system is a part of their efforts to acquire a Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) System through multiple sources,” the Foreign Office of Pakistan said in a statement.

“This will further destabilize strategic stability in South Asia, besides leading to a renewed arms race.”Following the May 1998 nuclear tests by both sides, the Foreign Office noted, Pakistan had proposed a strategic restraint regime in the region, advocating against the acquisition of BMD systems due to their destabilising effect.