India’s L&T Awarded $11.5 Million FMS Contract by U.S. Navy for AHTSSV Vessel in Support of Chile

Indian conglomerate, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is being awarded a USD11.5 million firm-fixed-price contract in the support of the government of Chile for an existing twin-screw Anchor Handling, Towing, Supply and Standby Vessel (AHTSSV).

The contract, announced by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on March 4, is being executed under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program with the U.S. Department of Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) as the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-2214). FMS national funding for the contract amount of $11,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The work under the contract will be performed in Chennai, India, and is expected to be completed by May 2020. L&T’s Shipbuilding division operates the Kattupalli Shipyard near Chennai.

The Pentagon statement announcing the contract award added that the “contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) (international agreement)”.

The contract is in support of the AHTSSV vessel, with hull number 71010 (IMO:9720914 & MMSI: 466426000 ?), with a 150-metric ton (165-ton) bollard pull. The vessel is equipped with hybrid propulsion and DP2 Dynamic Positioning (DP) system.

The vessel was built by the L&T Shipbuilding at its Kattupalli Shipyard and was one of the two AHTSSVs originally ordered by Qatari fleet owner Halul Offshore Services Co. Halul later canceled the order and the two vessels (71009 and 71010) were put on sale by L&T.

The vessel has a length of 70 m, a beam of 18 m, gross tonnage of 3200 tons and deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 2500 tons.