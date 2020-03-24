India’s first dedicated coronavirus hospital: Reliance sets up 100-bed-facility in Mumbai for COVID-19 patients

| By

SOURCE: DNA INDIA

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday informed that the organisation has set up a 100-bed-facility at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai for patients who test positive for COVID-19 infection, making it the country’s first dedicated coronavirus healthcare center.

The facility, fully funded by the Reliance Foundation, has all modern state-of-the-art features like a negative pressure room that helps to prevent cross-contamination and helps control infection. “All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, biomedical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices,” a company statement read.

The facility at the Seven Hills hospital has been set up under the joint collaboration of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital & Research Centre and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body of Greater Mumbai. The company, in its statement, also informed that all 6,00,000 members of the Reliance Family had come together to give bring this facility to action.

There are also offers to set up medical facilities in the hospital specifically to quarantine travellers arriving from high-risk countries and individuals who have been tracked down via contact tracing of confirmed patients.

Additional test kits are being imported to bring the facility to full gear.