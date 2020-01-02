India’s first CDS takes office: With nuclear weapons under his charge, Gen Rawat to work towards integration of services

| By

SOURCE: FE

India’s first-ever Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) a four-star Gen Bipin Rawat has officially taken over the charge today and has made it clear that the Indian Military will not copy the Western System of joint theatre command will come out with its own policy.

Soon after taking over, Rawat said that the task of the CDS is to achieve more thorough integration and synergy. And all the three services-Army, Navy and Air Force will work together as a team. Responding to a media query on the challenges the Indian Armed forces are facing at the Line of Actual Control on the China front, Rawat said that all challenges will be dealt with through synergy and integration.

To a question related to political parties questioning his political inclinations, he said that “We work as per the directions of the government of the day. We are far away from politics.”

Economical use of resources will be ensured and there will focus on integration, uniform procurement procedure and joint training. As a CDS he is part of Strategic Force Command which will be responsible for nuclear weapons.

More about CDS

A new secretariat close to the War Room has been readied for the new CDS and all officers of the Integrated Defense Staff (IDS) and the Chairman, Chief of Staff Committee under the Ministry of Defence will work under him.

Explaining the new set up, a top officer speaking on condition of anonymity said that the Chief of Integrated Defense Staff — Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar will now hold the position of Deputy CDS. The operations of the CDS will be seen by an officer of the Indian Army.

While Department of Military Affairs has been set up for CDS in South Block, he has a new flag and a new cap and uniform will be of the parent service. It has been clarified that the uniform will of the parent service—which means that if the officer is from the Army, he will wear his army uniform and in the same way, if the officer is from either navy or air force, they will wear their service uniform.

Gen Rawat who demitted office as Army Chief on Dec 31, has replaced his angled Gorkha hat that he wore for 42 years with a peaked cap. This has been made especially for the CDS and it has a maroon coloured stripe in the middle of this olive cap.

There is a ‘logo’ on the cap depicting the integration of the three armies, with two swords of the Army, the anchor of the navy, the anchor and the Ashoka pillar with the wing of the Air Force. The logo is covered with leaves.

The uniform will have a different type of badge on its shoulder and belt. The badge is maroon in colour on which there is a tri-service logo with Ashoka Pillar.

Even the buttons on the uniform represent the three services.

The flag of CDS is also maroon coloured with a tricolour on the side and a logo of Tri-service on one side. But the badge on the shoulder for the military ceremony will be ceremonial.