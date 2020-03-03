India’s Black Cats get a brand new address

Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah attended the inaugural function of 29 Special Composite Group complex of National Security Guard (NSG) in Rajarhat, West Bengal.

The minister praised the bravery of the elite forces and addressed the commandoes. He also recieved a memento from NSG, DG, Anup Kumar Singh during the inauguration. Home Minister Amit Shah planted a sapling at the National Security Guard (NSG) Campus. NSG commandos conducted mock drills celebrating the inauguration of the new complex at Rajarhat in Kolkata.

Shah had an opportunity to serve lunch and interact with our brave NSG commandos. NSG or National Security Guard is Federal Contingency World Class Zero Error Force to deal with anti-terrorist activities. It is an elite unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs which was formed back in 1984 following Operation Blue Star.

Its core operational capability is provided by the Special Action Group (SAG) which is drawn from the Indian Army. NSG personnel are sometimes referred to as ‘The Black Cats’.

The Home Minister exuded confidence that the Centre will meet the expectations of its security organisations and added that “wars are won by the bravery and not equipment.”

Talking about the expansion of the NSG, the Union Home Minister said, “The nation decided to expand the network of NSG after the Mumbai attacks. NSG has finely proven its presence in the entire country gradually. After today’s inauguration, the coordination will only get better.”

Without naming anyone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that people who want to create a “divide” in the country and “disrupt peace” must fear the National Security Guard (NSG).

“We want peace in the entire world. In our history of 10,000 years, India has never attacked anyone. We would not allow anyone to disrupt our peace. People who want to divide the nation and disrupt its peace, they should fear the presence of NSG.” he said at the inaugural function of 29 Special Composite Group complex of National Security Guard (NSG) in Rajarhat.