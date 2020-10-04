India’s Ballistic Missile Defence Phase-I deployment starts in 2022-23

India’s indigenous Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) in Phase-I program have been tested and revalidated in Production and Operational standard and will be deployed around the National Capital Area providing Anti-Ballistic Missile Defence Cover to New Delhi and the surrounding area by end of 2022 and Financial Capital Mumbai by end of 2024 as per information provided to idrw.org.

DRDO and Indian Air Force (IAF) has sent detailed deployment and procurement plans for the government’s nod to install the missile shield for the national capital. Multiple sites in and around National Capital Area have been identified where Two-stage Prithvi Defense Vehicle (PDV) and Advanced Air Defence (AAD) interceptor missiles will be deployed for endo-atmospheric (within Earth’s atmosphere) and Exo-atmospheric (the space stretching beyond Earth’s atmosphere) to secure the country from all kinds of incoming missiles, including nuclear, and the supersonic cruise missile.

Swordfish Long Range Tracking Radar (LRTR) which is Target acquisition and fire control radar for the BMD system will be deployed at Western Border and suitable land has been identified for installation of the radar which will be able to track and detect missile launches 600-800 km from its radar site. DRDO also has developed Swordfish-2 LRTR which has a range of 1500 and both the Radar system have successfully have been tested in real-world conditions where LRTR has initiated successful auto launches of Interceptor missiles towards its target. The land is been identified in the Eastern sector for the Radar deployment as well so Ballistic Missile Defence can extend coverage to both sides for possible coordinated and simultaneous missile attacks.

PHASE-I Ballistic Interceptor Missiles

Prithvi Defense Vehicle (PDV) is similar to the American THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system and is designed to shoot down short-, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase by intercepting with a hit-to-kill approach. Prithvi Defense Vehicle (PDV) can hit an incoming coming from over 3,000 kilometers distant from the interceptor launch site and engages the target at an altitude above 70 kilometers (around 43 miles) of the earth’s atmosphere. PDV has a range of 155 km.

Advanced Air Defence (AAD) is similar to American Patriot’s PAC-3 interceptor ballistic missiles but according to Defense Analysts, Ranesh Rajan AAD is much better than PAC-3 since it is designed to intercept not only short-range missiles and theatre ballistic missiles but also Medium-range ballistic missiles fired from 1500 km. AAD has a range of 40kmAAD

PHASE-II Ballistic Interceptor Missiles

DRDO in Second Phase plans to develop Two New Interceptor Missiles called AD-1 and AD-2 which will be ship/ Truck based mobile missile system to intercept short- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles for theatre projection.

AD-1 has informed to idrw.org will be a Truck/Ship-Based mobile defense weapon against Very short and Cruise missile threats for the protection of high-value areas and area protection against missiles with a range of 1500 km for target interception in endo-atmospheric (within Earth’s atmosphere).

AD-2 has informed to idrw.org will be a Truck/Ship-Based mobile defense weapon against short and medium-range ballistic missiles against missiles with a range of 3000 km for target interception in exo-atmospheric (the space stretching beyond Earth’s atmosphere).

