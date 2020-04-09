Indians look to Taiwan amid China’s coronavirus missteps

| By

SOURCE: AXIOS

Many Indians are angry at China and the World Health Organization for their perceived mishandling of the coronavirus. The efficiency and transparency of Taiwan’s response to the epidemic, in contrast, has made it a topic of renewed sympathy and interest in India.

Why it matters: The coronavirus crisis is showcasing Taiwan’s democratic system of governance on an international stage, the biggest soft power win for the country in years.

What’s happening: On social media and in articles and TV news shows, Indians are expressing anger at China and praise for Taiwan for their respective responses to the coronavirus.

India is currently under a three-week nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

Many Indians blame China for withholding information about the coronavirus until late January and allowing its spread abroad.

The World Health Organization followed China’s lead and did not make public information that Taiwan had provided to it on Dec. 31 indicating the coronavirus was easily transmissible between humans. China has blocked Taiwan’s membership in the WHO.

A cartoon criticizing WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as beholden to China was widely shared among Indians on social media.