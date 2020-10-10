Indian troops seize weapon consignment dropped by Pakistan in Keran Sector

| By

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

Indian troops deployed at the Keran Sector of North Kashmir on Friday thwarted yet another attempt by terrorists supported by the Pakistan Army to smuggle weapons from across the Line of Control (LoC) Around 8.30 pm last night, the surveillance detachment on the Line of Control detected movement on the banks of Kishen Ganga river (KGR), which is the alignment of LOC in that Sector.

Immediately, a joint operation was launched with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

At 10 pm, the surveillance teams again detected 2-3 terrorists trying to transport some items in tube, which was tied to a rope from far bank of Kishan Ganga river.

Indian troops immediately reached the location and recovered two bags which had, four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines and hundreds of AK rifle ammunition.

The area has been cordoned off and search operation is under progress.