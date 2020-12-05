Indian startup Pixxel to now launch from India, not Russia as first planned

Pixxel, an Indian startup which is looking to launch a constellation of satellites to make available satellite imagery for a variety of applications will be launching its first satellite on an Indian launch vehicle, and a contract for the same has been signed late on Thursday.



Pixxel had earlier tied up with Russia for its launch at the end of this year, but has now decided to launch on a PSLV rocket from Isro’s spaceport in Sriharikota. Sources in Isro said that the launch is mostly going to be scheduled in February. “The modalities are being worked out,” one of them said.

Isro chairman K Sivan told TOI: “This is the second of the two agreements we’ve signed with startups after the nod to create IN-SPACe was granted by the Centre. While the agreement with Agnikul Cosmos is for helping them build a launch vehicle, the contract with Pixxel is to launch their first satellite. You will see more such initiatives in the next few months.”

Sivan did not comment on when the Pixxel launch is likely to happen.

The TOI first reported the non-disclosure agreement with Agnikul, which is building Agnibaan, a launch vehicle capable of taking upto 100kg to orbits around 700km high, access both low and high inclination orbits, and is completely mobile — designed for accessing more than 10 launchports.

Founded by Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, both only 22 years of age now, Pixxel is a firm registered in Bengaluru. In August, it raised $5m, which it plans to use to put in space 24 small satellites. Ahmed had told TOI earlier that opportunities are aplenty and that start-ups have it in them to make the best of what’s ahead.



The Centre earlier this year approved the creation of IN-SPACe, India’s new authorization and regulatory body under the Department of Science, and both Isro and the private industry believe that this will usher in a new era of space technologies.



As reported by TOI last month, the government has since approved the manpower for IN-SPACe and the DoS has also recommended three names for its chairmanship, which have been sent to the PMO.