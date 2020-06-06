Indian spying quadcopter — 8th this year — shot down in Khanjar sector along LoC: ISPR

| By

SOURCE: DAWN

Pakistan Army on Friday shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar sector along the Line of Control (LoC), according to the military’s media affairs wing.

“The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LoC,” said Major General Babar Iftikhar, director general of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a tweet, adding that this was the 8th Indian quadcopter to be shot down by Pakistan Army’s troops this year. Last Friday, ISPR said an Indian reconnaissance drone was shot down after it intruded into Azad Kashmir from across LoC.

Officials believe the Indian Army is deliberately escalating tensions at the LoC by sending spy drones and by resorting to unprovoked shelling. This constitutes a breach of the Nov 2003 ceasefire agreement.

Maj Gen Iftikhar on Wednesday had warned that any military adventurism by India will be met with “uncontrollable and unintended consequences”, cautioning the neighbouring nation to “not play with fire”.

“Many times, their [India’s] quadcopters have intruded on our side [of the LoC] and in the past we have downed some of them, and it has been covered in the media.”

“Being a military spokesperson, let me say this: Indian aggression aimed towards Pakistan will be responded [to] with full might, there should be no doubt about this. We are ready, we will respond — and we will respond with full might.”