Indian parliamentarians tour UK’s largest aircraft carrier

Six Indian parliamentarians toured the UK’s brand new aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, on 16 January 2020 as part of the UK-India Chevening Parliamentarian Fellowship Programme. HMS Prince of Wales is one of two Royal Navy aircraft carriers and was commissioned on 10 December 2019. Its sister aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, will operate in the Indian Ocean Region on her first operational deployment in 2021.

The parliamentarians are in the UK for a week, focusing on five UK-India priorities: climate change, public healthcare, parliamentary democracy, finance, and defence and security. They were also hosted in the House of Lords, met the Chief Executive of University College London Hospital, and discussed cybersecurity at the University of Portsmouth.