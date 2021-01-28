Indian-Origin Guy Invents Solution To Turn Mud Water Into IV Fluid For US Army

| By

SOURCE: MSN

It is no secret that life is hard for soldiers in the army. Whether it’s being constantly on alert to protect and safeguard national borders or the conditions they have to live in and all the sacrifices they make, society at large owes a huge debt of gratitude to them.

During deployments around the world, it gets difficult for them to source even the most basic things one needs to survive — water. Still, soldiers make ends meet by consuming either river water or through some other source that’s far from pure.

But the same cannot be done in emergency situations like surgeries as they require IV (Intravenous) fluid that needs to be pure. However, now, researchers have developed a novel system that purifies ditch water into IV water in minutes and is small enough to fit in a briefcase.

The system dubbed Lactated Ringer’s Solution Generator is currently in prototype stage, developed in collaboration between the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development and Colorado-based TDA research, lead by Indian-origin researcher Girish Srinivas.

Girish Srinivas explained in a statement to Military.com, “We created this just for the Army. The source water flows through this device and there is [a lactated Ringer’s] concentrate that is injected and the source water ends up going through filters into an IV bag and ends up making the correct concentration of LR in IV bags.”

The device weighs just 11 pounds which is approximately 4.99 kilograms, 18 inches tall and 10 inches wide. So it’s fairly portable. The system purifies water while injecting it with a sterile concentrate of sodium, potassium, and calcium.

The IV fluid is crucial as it is helpful not just during surgeries and treatments but it also helps in curing dehydration in soldiers while being in extreme conditions. The device runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and it is capable of producing 30 bags of solution on a single charge.

Austin Langdon, assistant product manager for the LR Solution Generator program within USAMMDA’s Warfighter Deployed Medical Systems Project Management Office, said in a statement, “Without question, this small device will dramatically reduce the Army’s logistical footprint of having to ship and store lactated Ringer’s solution, which is the fluid of choice for resuscitation if blood is not available on the battlefield. This unit can make LR solution from practically any water source, including ditch water.”

He added, “Products such as the LR Solution Generator are far-forward-leaning solutions that can help us think outside of our normal parameters of operation. This device, and others like it, will bring forth new innovation that will change our standard of operation and secure our valuable resources.”