Indian Navy’s senior-most submariner, Vice Admiral Srikant succumbs to coronavirus-related complications

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

In a saddening development, a top Indian Navy official has succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease. Navy officials said the force’s senior-most submariner, Vice Admiral Srikant passed away on Monday night due to complications triggered by COVID-19.

Vice Admiral Srikant, who breathed his last in Delhi, was Director-General of Project Seabird.

The officer had earlier held appointments of Inspector General Nuclear Safety and Commandant of National Defence College, as per Navy officials.

The Vice Admiral was due for retirement later this month on December 31.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his condolences and he tweeted, “Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of Director General Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant.”

The minister said the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy will always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the country.

“My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!” he added.

India coronavirus situation

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 count reached 99,06,165 today with the addition of 22,065 new cases. 354 new deaths in the last 24 hours took the total toll to 1,43,709, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Active coronavirus cases in the country are now 3,39,820, with total recoveries surging to 94,22,636.

Maharashtra is the hardest-hit state in the country as far as COVID-19 pandemic is concerned, with 73,481 active cases. Kerala is second with 57,790 active cases.

As of Monday, India’s active cases percentage of the total positive cases came down to 3.57 per cent, the lowest in almost 150 days.