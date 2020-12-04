Indian Navy’s Sea Harrier gets a dedicated memorial in Mumbai

SOURCE: DHNS

The financial capital of Mumbai got a memorial dedicated to the Sea Harrier, the strike fighter jets of the Indian Navy, in the Bandra region on Thursday. The monument was formally unveiled by Maharashtra Tourism, Environment and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray in the presence of Rear Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area.

Located at the popular junction of Bandra Bandstand, the monument stands tall and proud next to the Arabian Sea, reminding the city of the heyday of the aircraft’s illustrious service towards safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the nation.

Built by the British Aerospace, India was only the second country to fly the Sea Harrier when it was inducted in 1983.

The Sea Harrier, a Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing/Vertical Take-Off and Landing (STOVL/ VTOL) jet fighter, reconnaissance and attack aircraft, was operated from the deck of INS Viraat. It operated from Viraat for the last time on March 6, 2016. The monument showcases the Indian Navy’s aviation capabilities as also keeping the legacy of aircraft carrier Viraat alive.

The aircraft formed part of the INAS 300 squadron popularly known as “White Tigers” whose legacy is being continued by the latest MIG 29 K fighters onboard INS Vikramaditya.

“Dedication of this monument to the citizens of Mumbai is the reassurance of devotion and commitment of the Indian Navy towards safeguarding our maritime boundaries,” an Indian Navy spokesperson said.On May 11, 2016, a ceremony was held at INS Hansa, Dabolim, Goa to commemorate the phasing out of Sea Harriers from INAS 300.