Indian Navy’s fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched

In yet another boost for the Indian Navy, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik launched the fifth scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ of Project 75 in Arabian sea waters at Mazagaon Dock through video conferencing on Thursday.

Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS. They are being built as part of Indian Navy’s Project-75. In order to meet the requirements of the Indian Navy, the Defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDSL) was assigned the task to build six Scorpene-class submarines. INS Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines, was launched in 2015 and commissioned into service in late 2017.

After INS Kalvari launch, Khanderi, Karanj and Vela were launched.

Commenting on INS Vagir launch, Vice Admiral R B Pandit, Western Naval Command Chief, said that he expected the subamrine will be commissioned in a year’s time.

“We have two Kalvari-class submarines already operational in Navy. We will be happy to receive the balance four in a very quick time,” Vice Admiral R B Pandit said.

The Scorpene class of submarines can undertake multifarious tasks typically undertaken by any modern submarine which include anti-surface as well as anti-submarine warfare.

Sixth Scorpene submarine ‘Vagsheer’ is in various stages of outfitting.MDL has always been at the forefront of the nation’s progressive indigenous warship building programme. Till date, it has built Leander and Godavari class frigates, Khukri class Corvettes, Missile Boats, Delhi and Kolkata class Destroyers, Shivalik class Stealth Frigates, the SSK submarines and it continues to contribute to the national security with its P-15B Visakhapatnam class Destroyers and the P-17A class Stealth Frigates.