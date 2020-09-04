Indian Navy to hold mega exercise with Russia in Bay of Bengal on September 4-5

The Indian Navy will hold a mega exercise, known as passex exercises or passage exercise, with Russia in the Bay of Bengal on September 4-5. The exercises are expected to increases interoperability between both the navies even as India and Russia are expected to sign-on logistics pact later in 2020.

The exercises, Indra Navy 2020 were proposed by Russian Navy as “non-contact, at sea only” with the focus being to “maintain the continuity engagements between the two navies”, a source said. Indra Navy 2020 was planned in Russia’s Vladivostok but was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Indian and Russian exercises happen at the same location where the Indian Navy and USS Nimitz, one of the largest warships in the world had Passex exercises more than a month ago.

Russia will be deploying– two destroyers, Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs and Tanker Boris Butoma while India will deploy its destroyer-Ranvijay, frigate-Sahyadri, corvette-Kiltan and Tanker-Shakti.

A source said, “As part of INDRA NAVY 2020, maritime operations such as Flying, Gun Firing on Surface and Aerial Targets, Tracking Exercises and Replenishment at Sea Approaches (RASAPS) are planned.”

The exercises come even as Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers meeting. Interestingly, the Russian Navy will be joining the Indian Navy after the visit from Sri Lankan port of Hambantota from August 31-September 3.

India-Russia (INDRA) Exercises between the Army, Navy and Air Force of the two countries have been held since 2005. Joint Tri-Services Exercises “INDRA” are also being held once in two years since 2017. The last INDRA Tri-Services Exercise was held in India in December 2019.