Indian Navy Taps Canada’s Exactearth For Satellite-based Ais Services

| By

SOURCE: SPACE WATCH GLOBAL

exactEarth Ltd., a leading provider of satellite-AIS data services, has announced that it has renewed its contract with Antrix Corporation Ltd., the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), to provide satellite-AIS data services to the Indian Navy. The two-year subscription revenue contract is valued at U.S.$1.2 million in total.

Under the terms of the agreement, exactEarth will provide live and archived data from exactView RT, the Company’s second-generation real-time satellite-AIS data service, to, among other things, help the Indian Navy to monitor, in real-time, maritime activity along its 7,500 km of coastline and near its significant offshore resources.

“We are very pleased to renew our relationship with Antrix and the Indian Navy,” said Peter Mabson , CEO of exactEarth. “Their commitment to a multi-year agreement and expanded service level demonstrates that they recognize the enhanced value of our real-time exactView RT service and that they value exactEarth as a long-term partner for their critical data needs. With its real-time data delivery, superior vessel detection and long-term reliability, we believe that exactView RT is increasingly being recognized as offering a measurable and sustainable competitive advantage in the market.”

Antrix Corporation Limited (Antrix), incorporated on 28 September 1992 (under the Companies Act, 1956), is a wholly owned Government of India Company under the administrative control of Department of Space (DOS). Antrix is the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Antrix promotes and commercially markets the products and services emanating from the Indian Space Programme. In the year 2008, the Company was awarded ‘MINIRATNA’ status.

exactEarth is a leading provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. Since its formation in 2009, exactEarth has pioneered a powerful new method of maritime surveillance called Satellite AIS and has delivered to its clients a view of maritime behaviours across all regions of the world’s oceans unrestricted by terrestrial limitations. exactEarth’s second-generation constellation, exactView RT, securely relays satellite-detected AIS vessel signals from any location on the earth’s surface to the ground in seconds – thus enabling global real-time vessel tracking. This unique capability consists of 58 advanced satellite payloads designed and built by Harris Corporation under agreement with exactEarth and that are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites.