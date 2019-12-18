Indian Navy saves SpiceJet aircraft from major accident at Goa

| By

SOURCE: CNBC

Indian Navy on Tuesday (December 17) prevented a major accident at Goa’s Dabolim Airport involving a SpiceJet aircraft. SpiceJet flight SG 3568 was about to land at Dabolim Airport when the runway controller Ramesh Tigga noticed that the nose landing gear of the aircraft was not deployed even when the plane was on its final approach.

The Runway Controller immediately alerted the ATC tower where the Duty Air Traffic Controller, Lieutenant Commander Harmeet Kaur informed the incoming aircraft to abort the landing. “The flight landed safely at 0805 hours under the assistance of emergency and safety services,” Indian Navy spokesperson said.

Goa’s Dabolim Airport is operated by the Airports Authority of India as a civil enclave in a military airbase named INS Hansa. The Q400 aircraft, which was operating from Surat, had a normal landing as per SpiceJet spokesperson.

“During the approach, when the landing gear was selected to the down position, the nose landing gear door amber light remained on. Hence, the pilot carried out a precautionary ‘go around’. The pilot suspected that the nose landing gear was not fully down and locked. He informed ATC and requested for ‘Visual Check’ of his nose landing gear. He flew past the ATC for ‘visual check’. ATC conveyed that the nose landing gear was not down,” SpiceJet said in a statement.

“As per the ‘Standard Operating Procedure’ all emergency services were activated and the pilot executed a precautionary landing. On landing, the nose gear was found to be down and locked. The landing was normal and safe,” the airline added.