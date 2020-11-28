Indian Navy refits Maldivian ship

SOURCE: NT

Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam completed the refit of Maldivian Coast Guard Ship MNDF CGS Huravee. Rear Admiral Sreekumar Nair, Admiral Superintendent handed over the ship to the Commanding Officer Major Hussain Rasheed in Visakhapatnam.

Colonel Ahmed Thohir, Defence Advisor of Maldives to India, attended the ceremony wherein he conveyed the satisfaction of the Maldives government and also read a message from the Minister of Defence, Government of Maldives on the excellent conduct of refit amidst the pandemic and thanked Indian Navy and HQENC for smooth and safe completion of the refit.

The ship arrived in Visakhapatnam for its refit on 22 February 20. Notwithstanding the limitations imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic since 20 March, dedicated efforts and careful planning and execution of works by Naval Dockyard with adequate safety enabled major refurbishment/replacement of main propulsion and auxiliary equipment, said an official release.