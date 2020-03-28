Indian Navy Mobilises IL38 – Transports Face Masks from Delhi for Goa Health Workers

SOURCE: IANS

A shipment of 60,000 face masks ordered by Indian Medical Association, Goa to offset the shortfall in Goa was stuck at Delhi as trucks could not proceed further in the current situation of lockdown. A request for facilitating transportation of the masks to Goa was made by the President, Indian Medical Association to the Indian Navy at Goa.

Accordingly, an Ilyushin 38SD (IL-38), a Long Range Maritime Reconnaisence Aircraft of the Indian Navy, was promptly readied to depart INS Hansa for Palam Airport, New Delhi today, 27 Mar 2020. The collection of the items at Delhi was coordinated by Air Force Station Palam and the aircraft returned to Goa with the masks the same day.