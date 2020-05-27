Indian Navy invites bids for infrastructure at Naval Base, Karwar

The Indian Navy has re-invited bids for infrastructure at Naval Base, Karwar in Karnataka. The scope of work involves design and construction of residential buildings/towers, townships along with related common facilities trunk infrastructure and utilities within site C1 and C2, including operation & maintenance of elevators during elevators maintenance period at Naval Base, Karwar in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka through design-build works contract (DB-04).

The estimated value of the project is Rs 1,100 crore.