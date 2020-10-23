Indian Navy Anti-Ship Missile Exhibits Pinpoint Accuracy as It Sinks Target Frigate in Trial

| By

SOURCE: SPUTNIK

India’s state funded Defence Research and Development Organisation has tested over a dozen missiles including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and Abhyas high-speed expendable aerial target since September of this year. The Indian media played up these tests as a warning to Beijing amid an ongoing border standoff with China.

The Indian Navy has uploaded incredible footage of its warship Prabal launching a KH-35 Uran anti-ship missile during a practice drill. The missile was launched on Friday morning somewhere from the Arabian Sea. The latter hit its target, a decomissioned Godavari class frigate, with pinpoint accuracy at its maximum range.