Indian Navy airlifts Goa health team to Pune for training

SOURCE: THE HINDU

A Dornier aircraft of the Navy flew a team of four doctors from the Goa State Health department to Pune for training on Wednesday. The medical team led by Dr. Savio Rodrigues, head of the Microbiology department, Goa Medical College, will undergo training to set up a COVID-19 testing facility in Goa, the Navy said in a statement.

“A few samples of suspected COVID-19 cases were also carried by the medical team for testing,” the Navy said. The team is likely to return to Goa on March 27.

More Army facilities

In a statement, the Army said that in addition to its quarantine facilities for evacuees at Manesar, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, more Army facilities at Jhansi, Binnaguri and Gaya have been kept on standby with an additional collective capacity of 1,600 beds.

“From the over 1,200 evacuees, medical staff and air crew kept in these facilities till now, only one positive case of COVID-19 has been reported so for,” the Army stated. The Navy and Air Force have also created separate facilities as part of the national effort to quarantine people. The Ordnance Factory Board too has design?ated 285 beds for isolation at various factories across the country.