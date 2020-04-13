Indian media anchor praised by Taiwanese media for taking on China

| By

SOURCE: NTDV

The female anchor of the Indian media “WION” Paki. Palki Sharma broadcast a 4-minute news about Taiwan on April 1. She said that all countries in the world regard Taiwan as a model, but the CCP continues to suppress Taiwan in the WHO. The CCP even asks the print media not to have relevant reports. The female anchor said that India is an independent country and that the CCP ’s pressure is useless and should stop excluding Taiwan.

Indian media “WION” female anchor Paki. Selma: “Taiwan is regarded as a model by all countries in the world, but the World Health Organization has not done so. It has not applauded Taiwan. The World Health Organization has not even recognized Taiwan because the Chinese Communist Party.” “Monday evening, the Chinese Communist Ambassador in New Delhi The pavilion issued a statement criticizing the Indian media ’s report on Taiwan ’s need to join the WHO, declaring that Taiwan does not have the right to join the WHO. Countries, those bad pressures and suppression in the WHO should be corrected. “

Well, the Indian female anchor asked to stop suppressing Taiwan. The American bimonthly “The National Interest” also published an article that pointed out that Europe ’s support for Taiwan ’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) has never been more powerful than it is now. One reason may be that Europe ’s growing dissatisfaction with the CCP ’s authoritarian regime and the realization that any cooperation with the CCP will be accompanied by political repression and restrictions related to commercial trade.