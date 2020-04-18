Indian intelligence agency intercepts a call of Pakistani terrorist talking on corona threat

| By

SOURCE: NEWS TRACK

Coronavirus infection has spread in terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), due to which terrorists living in these camps are in panic. The terrorists from the Coronavirus are so in awe that they want to leave the camp and run away. But the Pakistani army is keeping a close watch on them and is constantly pressurizing the terrorists to infiltrate Kashmir. An audio of the terrorists has revealed that the terrorists are in awe of the coronavirus infection.

Security agencies have intercepted what a terrorist named Shahid, who was living in a terrorist camp in Pakistan, spoke to his father on the phone in Kashmir. In this conversation, it is revealed that the other terrorists with whom Shahid is staying in the camp are all suffering from corona. The martyr tells his father that ‘Abbu has spread the Korana virus among our three four companions, but they are not being treated, I am not feeling well. We are being given weapons and gunpowder instead of medicine, and plans are being made to infiltrate Kashmir.

Let us tell you that according to a report in the media report, Pakistan is trying to get terrorists infected with Coronavirus into Kashmir so that its infection can be spread in Kashmir.