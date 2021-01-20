Indian House panel to visit Kashmir

| By

SOURCE: ENS

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture is set to visit Kashmir on January 21. The 31-member committee, headed by Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh T G Venkatesh, will undertake a “study visit” of Srinagar and Gulmarg from January 21 to 23.

The members of the committee will hold meetings with officials of the department of culture and tourism and Archaeological Survey of India, along with representatives of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, with focus on “promotion and preservation of archaeological sites and artefacts in J&K”.