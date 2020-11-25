Indian government bans 43 apps: Here’s the list

The Indian government on Tuesday banned 43 mobile apps, many of them Chinese, in India under section 69A of the IT Act. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that the action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in ‘activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.’

The move comes months after the government first blocked access to 59 mobile apps in June 2020 and then extended the ban to 118 more apps in September 2020. This totals to 177 apps. With the latest apps being banned, the total number of apps being banned in India stands at 220.

All these apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. “Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that,” the PIB press release stated explaining why these apps have been banned.

Here’s the entire list of apps banned by the government this time:

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India – Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard – Business Card Reader

CamCard – BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela – Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV – TV version

WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island?

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

The government’s decision to ban these 43 apps comes even as the older banned apps are waiting for a clarification to decide on their future course of action after they submitted detailed responses to government questionnaires.

Earlier this year, the Indian government had banned popular apps like TikTok, WeChat, CamScanner and PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite