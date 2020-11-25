Indian government bans 43 apps: Here’s the list

SOURCE: HT TECH
The Indian government on Tuesday banned 43 mobile apps, many of them Chinese, in India under section 69A of the IT Act. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that the action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in ‘activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.’
The move comes months after the government first blocked access to 59 mobile apps in June 2020 and then extended the ban to 118 more apps in September 2020. This totals to 177 apps. With the latest apps being banned, the total number of apps being banned in India stands at 220.
All these apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. “Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that,” the PIB press release stated explaining why these apps have been banned.
Here’s the entire list of apps banned by the government this time:
AliSuppliers Mobile App
Alibaba Workbench
AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living
Alipay Cashier
Lalamove India – Delivery App
Drive with Lalamove India
Snack Video
CamCard – Business Card Reader
CamCard – BCR (Western)
Soul- Follow the soul to find you
Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
WeDate-Dating App
Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
Adore App
TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App
TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App
ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
AsianDate: find Asian singles
FlirtWish: chat with singles
Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
Tubit: Live Streams
WeWorkChina
First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
Rela – Lesbian Social Network
Cashier Wallet
MangoTV
MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
WeTV – TV version
WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More
WeTV Lite
Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
Taobao Live
DingTalk
Identity V
Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
BoxStar (Early Access)
Heroes Evolved
Happy Fish
Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island?
Munchkin Match: magic home building
Conquista Online II
The government’s decision to ban these 43 apps comes even as the older banned apps are waiting for a clarification to decide on their future course of action after they submitted detailed responses to government questionnaires.
Earlier this year, the Indian government had banned popular apps like TikTok, WeChat, CamScanner and PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite